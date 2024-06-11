Vineet Abhishek takes charge as Western Railway CPRO

Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) Vineet Abhishek has taken charge as the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Western Railway (WR) after his predecessor Sumit Thakur was transferred from the post.

Vineet previously served as the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway (WR).

He took charge as WR CPRO with effect from June 10 after Thakur was transferred to the Vadodara division as a senior divisional engineer (coordination), a WR release stated.

Vineet, an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer from the 2010 Civil Services batch, brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

A management graduate, Vineet has over 19 years of expertise in urban planning and transportation, with a diverse career spanning public, corporate, and non-profit sectors.

His educational journey includes advanced studies and research at several prestigious foreign institutions, focusing on sustainable transportation, infrastructure planning, municipal financing, budgeting, and public-private partnerships (PPPs).

"Beyond his professional engagements, Vineet is an avid commentator on sustainable transportation and public policy issues," the release said. PTI KK NSK