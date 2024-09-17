Vineet Goyal: Sports enthusiast, tech-savvy who introduced e-challans in Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 17 (PTI) The proficiency of former Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal in the use of modern technology, especially computers, was reflected when he, as the Joint Commissioner (Traffic), introduced 'e-challans' replacing the age-old paper challans in the city.

An alumnus of the chemical engineering department of IIT Kharagpur, the 1994-batch IPS officer is also a lawn tennis player who recently shifted to marathon running.

Goyal, who was the police commissioner of Kolkata was on Tuesday transferred as the ADG and IGP of West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF).

Considered one of the police officers who share a great rapport with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Goyal has held several significant positions in the West Bengal Police as well as the Kolkata Police before being entrusted with the job of the police commissioner.

In a career spanning nearly 30 years, Goyal was also one of the most effective officers in West Bengal who handled the Lalgarh movement, a Maoist-backed rebellion, towards the later part of the Left Front regime that was dethroned in 2011.

Goyal was once the DCP for the Eastern Suburban Division before being the Deputy Commissioner (Special Task Force), Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters), Joint Commissioner (Traffic) and Additional Commissioner.

In December 2021, Goyal replaced Soumen Mitra to become the 44th police commissioner of the city.

He has in his kitty the police medal for gallantry twice, the police medal for meritorious service, as well as the Chief Minister’s medal for outstanding service. PTI SCH NN