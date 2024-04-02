Vineet Jain of Times Group gets ENBA Lifetime Achievement Award

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Vineet Jain, Managing Director of The Times Group, has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement award 2023 by the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) for his "immeasurable contributions to the Indian television news landscape".

Accepting the award at a function here on Saturday, Jain said he dedicated the award to teams across The Times Group and acknowledged "the support of my elder brother, Samir Jain, in my journey to expand and diversify the Group".

"We have to be strong to be free. I am dedicated to strengthening our media industry and institutions in whatever way I can," he said.

The citation of the award lauded Jain for founding The Times Group's TV platforms -Times Network -- with channels like Times Now, ET Now, Mirror Now, Times Now Navbharat and ET NOW Swadesh which have "shaped the way news is delivered in India".

"Your commitment to innovative programming, balanced coverage and catering to a changing India has earned you widespread respect and admiration," the citation read. PTI SKU ZMN