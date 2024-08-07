Vinesh Phogat true champion: Nadda

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) BJP chief J P Nadda on Wednesday described wrestler Vinesh Phogat as a true “champion” and said though her disqualification from the Olympics has dashed the hopes of millions of Indians, her triumph over a world champion was a testament to her prowess.

Phogat on Tuesday scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category. However, she was disqualified from the Paris Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

Commenting on the development, Nadda, who is also a Union minister said on X, "Vinesh Phogat, your entire Olympic journey was incredibly inspiring, and your triumph over the world champion was a testament to your prowess.” "This setback has indeed broken the hopes of millions of Indians, but it's important to remember that every champion faces challenges. We believe that this will only make you even stronger. You are truly a champion to us," he added. PTI PK RHL