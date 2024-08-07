Vinesh Phogat will always be champion, disqualification from Olympics heartbreaking: MPs

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Wrestler Vinesh Phogat will always be a champion and her disqualification from the Olympics is heartbreaking, Lok Sabha members said on Wednesday and demanded accountability and a review of the decision.

In a shocking turn of events, Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics for being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final.

Speaking outside Parliament, RLD MP Jayant Choudhary said, "It was very saddening to see Vinesh Phogat being disqualified. Watching her yesterday...all the hard work and dedication she has put in to reach this point".

"The effort and dedication that athletes and soldiers put in is beyond the reach of ordinary people. The entire nation is with her, and I believe the Indian government is also prioritising this. The prime minister has taken notice of it and has given directions. The appeal process will be carried out," he told PTI Videos.

Phogat had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category on Tuesday night. Before this morning, she was assured of at least a silver medal but will now be coming back empty-handed due to the disqualification.

Congress MP Selja raised questions about the team management, saying, “Managers are there, it is their job. All our athletes and sportspersons go there, and every little thing of theirs is monitored." "Their diet is watched over, what they are drinking, what they are eating, the type of food they are consuming. So, what was the reason this girl's weight increased? Who didn't pay attention? This has to be answered," she said.

"We were hoping since morning that this girl would bring home the Olympic gold medal, who has struggled on the streets, and today, this has happened to her. Why did it happen? How did it happen?" the Congress leader asked.

Phogat was at the forefront of a lengthy protestalleging government inaction against former Wrestling Federation of India head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment by women wrestlers.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda called for a review of the decision that led to Phogat's disqualification.

"When the entire nation was sitting for Vinesh's final bout, hoping for her to win the gold medal, the whole country was stunned. Everyone feels the pain in their hearts, but Vinesh was, is, and will remain a champion for the entire nation. She worked very hard to reach the final," he said.

"While all the other players were practicing, she was sitting in a protest for justice, and then worked hard to reach here. In the eyes of the nation and the world, she is a true champion," the MP said.

Hooda said yesterday, her weight was correct in all three bouts, so she should be considered for the silver medal in the final.

While Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, “I salute the struggle she has fought”, Congress MP Jothimani questioned the circumstances surrounding the disqualification.

“It is heartbreaking to hear the news. Just for a 100-gram difference, something is not adding up. Someone who defeated her opponent thrice in a day, how can this happen?" she said "Whatever it is, we are with her, we are with her. It is very sad. I don't think the PM ever respected her sentiments or her emotions or respected the injustice she has gone through," the MP said.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma expressed unwavering support for Phogat and said, "It was very sorrowful." "She was a champion, is a champion, and will remain a champion for the people of India. It was unfortunate. There will be new efforts and new records will be made,” he said.

The international rules stipulate that any grappler found overweight at the time of weigh-in ends up at the bottom of the final standings. PTI UZM ANB ANB ANB