Vinesh will always be country's champion: CM Siddaramaiah on wrestler's Olympics exit

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday termed as "unfortunate" the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics after being found overweight, and said it does not diminish her countless achievements and the pride she has brought to India.

Urging Phogat to stay strong, he said, she will always be the country's champion.

"My heart goes out to Vinesh Phogat after the unfortunate incident in the Paris Olympics. Your strength, resilience, and dedication have always inspired the nation," Siddaramaiah posted on 'X'.

"Remember, this moment does not diminish your countless achievements and the pride you have brought to India. Stay strong, Vinesh. We believe in you and your incredible journey. You will always be our champion!" he said.

Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category on Tuesday night. Before this morning, she was assured of at least a silver medal, but will now be returning empty-handed due to the disqualification.