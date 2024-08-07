Vinesh Phogat will bounce back to be winner, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the setback suffered by wrestler Vinesh Phogat has certainly broken the hopes of millions of Indians but is sure she will bounce back to be the winner she always is.

Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final in Paris. Before this morning, she was assured of at least a silver medal but will now be coming back empty-handed due to the disqualification.

"Vinesh Phogat's setback in the Olympics has certainly broken the hopes of millions of Indians. She has a brilliant sporting career, shining with the glory of defeating the world champion.

"This misfortune is merely an exception in her trailblazing career, from which I am sure she will bounce back to be the winner she always is. Our best wishes and support are always with her," Shah wrote on X.