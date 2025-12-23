Vinoba Bhave varsity must remain guided by values of social justice, ethical conduct: Jharkhand Guv

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Dec 23 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Tuesday said that Vinoba Bhave University (VBU) should remain guided by the values of social justice, ethical conduct and public service as propagated by the social reformer.

Addressing the 10th convocation of the Hazaribag-based university, he said institutions named after great social reformers like Bhave hold a greater responsibility to translate those thoughts and ideas into academic culture and public engagement.

He said convocation was not merely a ceremonial occasion for awarding a degree but a recognition of years of perseverance and learning.

"This was more like a transition into a phase where education must be applied for the larger good of society and the nation," he said.

Speaking on the life and work of Vinoba Bhave, the governor said the freedom fighter had devoted his life to social reform and the Bhoodan movement selflessly.

He said these values will always remain relevant and should be reflected in the conduct and professional lives of graduating students.

Referring to the National Education Policy 2020, the governor said the policy was an attempt to make education more inclusive, value-based and socially relevant and also for preparing the younger generation to accept responsibilities along with opportunities.

The governor said the importance of education should not be confined to individual advancement but should reflect on social responsibility of the youth as well.

He urged the graduates to fulfil their social responsibilities, place importance on human values and contribute positively wherever they work or live.

The governor handed over one DLitt and 116 gold medals and certificates during the convocation ceremony, while the vice chancellor gave away PhD certificates to 230 candidates.

Vice Chancellor Professor Chandra Bhushan Sharma, while delivering the welcome address, expressed the problems faced by the university, particularly the shortage of teachers.

He said if vacancies are filled, the quality of education at universities will improve.

He hoped that the government would address this matter.