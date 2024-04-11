Vinod Bind named BJP candidate from UP's Bhadohi

Lucknow, Apr 11 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday named Vinod Bind as its candidate for the Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.
Bind is currently the NISHAD party MLA from Majhwan Assembly seat of Mirzapur district. NISHAD party is an alliance partner of the BJP in the state.
By giving a ticket to Bind, the party overlooked sitting MP Ramesh Chand from the seat. Chand defeated BSP's Ranganath Mishra on the Bhadohi seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election election.
Bind has been pitted against Laliteshpati Tripathi whom the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has made its candidate from the seat.
Trinamool was given only the Bhadohi seat of eastern Uttar Pradesh in the seat sharing equation of the INDIA alliance of which the SP and Congress are also a part.
Bhadohi will go to polls in the sixth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election on May 25. The results will be out on June 4.