Vinod Kumar appointed SSP Jammu; Joginder Singh SSP Udhampur

Jammu, Oct 21 (PTI) Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vinod Kumar was Saturday appointed as the new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, replacing Chandan Kohli, who has been appointed as deputy secretary in the cabinet secretariat on deputation basis. Kumar, who was currently posted as SSP Udhampur, was transferred and posted as SSP Jammu, while IPS Joginder Singh, director, special security force (J&K), was transferred and posted as SSP Udhampur, an order issued by the J&K Home Department said.

IPS Swarn Singh Kotwal, commandant SDRF 1-battalion Srinagar, was transferred and posted as director, special security force, J&K, in place of Singh.

The order said the transfers and postings were in pursuance of the approval of competent authority to the appointment of Kohli as deputy secretary in the senior executive cadre of the cabinet secretariat, on deputation basis, for a period of four years.

Kohli was relieved from his post to enable him to take up the new assignment at the Centre, it said.