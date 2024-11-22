Vinod Tawde sues Rahul, Kharge, Shrinate over Rs 5 crore cash claims

Mumbai: BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde on Friday sent defamation notices to Congress leader and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate for spreading lies about the BJP leader distributing Rs 5 crore at a hotel in Virar, 60 km from Mumbai, to woo voters.

Advertisment

Sharing the notice on X, Tawde said that the allgations are a proof of low-level politics by Congress.

"I have filed a defamation case against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and their party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate for their baseless allegations in the Nallasopara case. Despite their attempts to tarnish my image and that of the BJP, the truth is clear – the alleged ₹5 crore was never recovered in the investigation by the Election Commission and the police," Tawde said.

"This case exposes the Congress's low-level politics and their desperate attempts to mislead the nation. The BJP stands tall, backed by truth and the people's trust!" he added.

Advertisment

Congress’s only agenda – to spread lies!



I have filed a defamation case against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and their party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate for their baseless allegations in the Nallasopara case. Despite their attempts to tarnish my image… pic.twitter.com/f15Q7qlmDf — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) November 22, 2024

Amid claims by BVA leaders that Rs 5 crore cash was distributed, an election official on Tuesday said Rs 9.93 lakh cash was recovered from the hotel rooms.

The BJP leader has denied the allegation, saying he was only providing guidance to party workers on poll procedures.

Advertisment

Police on Tuesday registered two FIRs against Tawde, BJP candidate Rajan Naik and others in connection with the alleged distribution of cash to voters at the hotel in Palghar.

A separate FIR was registered against BJP and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi functionaries for allegedly trying to address a press conference.

The three cases were registered at the Tulinj police station in Palghar district for alleged violation of the election code of conduct in place for the assembly polls.