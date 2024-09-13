Vintage to avant-garde: International Autoshow is back with its 3rd edition in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sept 13 (PTI) Gleaming vintage cars to vehicles that will fit straight into a futuristic car park are what the 3rd edition of International Autoshow, scheduled from September 13-16 in Bengaluru, promise.

The event is organised by Triune Exhibitors Pvt Ltd, along with TYGA events.

“Our first and second editions were held in 2010 and 2011. But, since there were too many such car shows happening in Bengaluru, we decided to focus more on B2B shows. From this year on, we decided to bring back the auto show too,” said Cyril Pereira, managing director of Triune Exhibitors Pvt Ltd, to PTI.

According to him, more than 100 companies from all over India have taken part in the autoshow.

“We are expecting around 40,000 business visitors and more than Rs 300 crore worth business enquiries to be generated,” added Pereira.

The four-day exhibition is not only showcasing vehicle manufacturers, but also components and accessories manufacturers, too.

As a tribute to automotive excellence, 10 of the vintage cars, including 1954 Dodge Kingsway, Karnataka’s first state vehicle, from Payana Vintage Car Museum in Naguvinahalli in Srirangapatna taluk, about 130km from Bengaluru, were also displayed at the auto show.

The other highlight is the unveiling of A-thon, India’s first all-terrain vehicles.

“Our assisted autonomous tech can not only be used in plantations and orchards, but also for defence purposes,” said Irfann sheriff, chief founder of A-thon.

At the autoshow, two of their cars, Arav and Advik, were unveiled.

Everyday, there will also be three shows of freestyle stunt riding, being performed by Team Balance Point, a Bengaluru-based stunt team. PTI JR ROH