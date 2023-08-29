Violating prohibitory orders: Court grants bail to RLD MLA, Samajwadi Party leader

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday granted bail to RLD MLA Rajpal Baliyan and Samajwadi Party leader Pramod Tyagi in a case related to violation of prohibitory orders.

Baliyan is the leader of RLD's legislature party in the UP Assembly. He is an MLA from the Budhana assembly constituency in Muzaffarnagar.

Special judge Mayank Jaiswal granted the bail to the two on furnishing two sureties of Rs 15,000 each.

The court has fixed September 5 as the next date of hearing.

According to prosecution officer Arvind Kumar, police had registered a case against 18 SP and RLD activists, including Baliyan and the then SP district president Tyagi, under sections 279, 270, 188, 171 of the Indian Penal Code and under the Epidemic Act at Budhana in the district on January 24, 2022.

Onkar Singh Tomar, the lawyer of Baliyan, said some people had gathered on the occasion of the opening of the party election office in Budhana town during election campaigning of Baliyan, who was contesting the polls from the Budhana on an RLD ticket. PTI COR NAV AQS