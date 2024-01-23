Violation of Covid protocols: Noida court grants bail to ex-Chhattisgarh CM

Noida, Jan 23 (PTI) Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has been granted bail by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar in a case of alleged violation of Covid protocols by him two years ago.

Baghel was booked by Noida Police for violation of rules imposed under CrPC section 144 during the pandemic when he came here to canvass for Congress Vidhan Sabha candidate Pankhuri Pathak.

Advocate Rajnish Yadav, representing Baghel, said the MP/MLA court in Surajpur had directed the former chief minister to appear on Monday in person for hearing in the case.

"Baghel had skipped a previous court date recently since his father had expired. The court of justice Pradeep Kushwaha had then issued a bailable warrant," Yadav told PTI.

"During the hearing on Monday, the court was informed that the Uttar Pradesh government has withdrawn all similar cases lodged during the pandemic except for those lodged against political rivals, including Akhilesh Yadav and Bhupesh Baghel," the lawyer said.

The judge then granted bail to Baghel and set the next date for hearing in the case on February 1, he said.

Baghel on Monday appeared in the court where he was accompanied by Pathak and Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Anil Yadav, among other party workers. PTI KIS ZMN