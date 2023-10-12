Violence adversely impacts free, fair polls; State must ensure violence-free elections: NHRC chief

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Violence adversely impacts free and fair polls and the State must "ensure violence-free elections" so that citizens enjoy their fundamental democratic rights, NHRC chairperson Justice (retired) Arun Kumar Mishra said on Thursday.

Advertisment

In his address at an event held here to mark the 30th anniversary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), he also appealed to authorities to provide Aadhaar cards to beggars, transgenders, sex workers, orphans and trafficked minors in "mission mode".

The NHRC Foundation Day function was attended by former president Ram Nath Kovind as the chief guest.

Addressing the event, Mishra said, "Our Constitution guarantees a range of fundamental rights, which reflect the principle of right to life with equality, justice, freedom, and dignity that are at the core of human rights." He also said that the NHRC is to provide support to those who have none.

Advertisment

"Our Constitution aims for justice for all. Equality cannot be achieved without an independent and impartial judiciary. The separation of power under Article 50 of the Constitution of India ensures the same," Justice (retired) Mishra said.

The rights panel chief said human rights include the right to vote and participate in elections to elect the government.

"Violence adversely impacts free and fair elections. The State must ensure violence-free elections so that citizens enjoy fundamental democratic rights," he added.

Advertisment

He lamented that the "falling standard of media debates" is a cause for concern.

"The responsibility of all concerned is to ensure that their imprint on the younger generation is not uncivil debate and dialogue," he said.

In his address, he also said that corruption compromises the fundamental dignity of humans.

"The evil of corruption destroys our souls.... This is unacceptable in any civilised society. We must unite to root out this menace with iron hands, which is an impediment to development," he said. PTI KND SMN SMN