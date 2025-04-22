Violence against innocent civilians is inhuman: Goa CM on Pahalgam terror attack

Panaji, April 22 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack near Pahalgam town in Kashmir, saying violence against innocent civilians was inhuman.

Terrorists struck in the picturesque Baisaran in Pahalgam which is the favourite hotspot of tourists from across the country, gunning down 26 people and injuring several others in the afternoon.

In a post on his X handle, Sawant said, "Anguished by the loss of lives in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir." "I strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack. Such acts of violence against innocent civilians are inhuman and must be denounced in the strongest terms," he said.

"My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives. We pray for the swift and full recovery of those injured," Sawant added. PTI RPS NP