Violence against minorities in Bangladesh: Bansuri Swaraj, JNU VC attend protest march held in Delhi

New Delhi: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and JNU VC Santishree D Pandit were part of a march held here on Friday to protest alleged atrocities committed against minorities in Bangladesh.

Hundreds of women were part of the march organised by RSS-linked Nari Shakti Forum, which began from Mandi House and will end at Jantar Mantar. Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma also took part in the march.

Protesters, carrying religious flags and placards, demanded that violence against minorities in Bangladesh be stopped. Some protesters covered their mouths with black bands.

Bangladesh saw a spike in violence against members of Hindu community following the fall of the government led by Sheikh Hasina, who resigned and fled to India on August 5 following massive protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance, a non-political Hindu religious organisation, has claimed that the minority community has faced attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts since August 5. This was an “assault" on the Hindu religion, the Bangladesh-based organisation has said.