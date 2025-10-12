Botad (Gujarat): Stones were hurled at police at a 'mahapanchayat' organised by AAP for farmers in Botad district on Sunday, prompting cops to fire teargas shells, officials said, adding that at least three policemen were injured.

Police claimed no permission was taken for organising the rally in Haddad village in the evening.

"The 'mahapanchayat' was organised illegally. These people gathered in the village with the intention of causing damage to the market yard. When police asked them to disperse, they threw stones at us, which damaged a police vehicle," said Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Sharma.

He said police used force and lobbed teargas shells to disperse the mob.

"Three policemen were injured and are currently undergoing treatment. Around 20 persons have been detained, but the final count may rise as police are conducting combing operations", he said, adding that the situation is under control now.

Aam Aadmi Party stated that farmers had gathered in large numbers to participate in the "kisan mahapanchayat" organised against alleged corruption at the local market yard.

The party claimed that Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhvi and others were detained before they could reach the venue.

Condemning the incident, AAP MLA Gopal Italia alleged that the police action was carried out at the behest of the BJP government.

"AAP leader Rajubhai Karpada had raised his voice against the practice of the BJP's associates looting farmers in the market yard. The BJP and police deliberately disturbed the peaceful agitation," he said.

The AAP has issued a statement, claiming some of its leaders had been placed under house arrest to prevent them from attending the rally.

AAP's farmer cell leader for Gujarat, Rajubhai Karpada, was addressing the rally when police arrived. A clash broke out between farmers and police, who fired tear gas shells, the party stated.