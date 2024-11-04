Violence at Hindu temple: Congress asks govt to take up issue 'very strongly' with Canada

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The Congress on Monday said the acts of violence perpetrated by pro-Khalistani elements at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton were "absolutely condemnable" and urged the government to take up the issue "very strongly" with the Canadian authorities.

Protesters carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at the temple, triggering condemnation by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said every Canadian had the right to practise their faith freely and safely.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India condemned the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the temple with an expectation that those indulging in violence "will be prosecuted".

It is "absolutely condemnable" and the Congress in no uncertain words criticises what happened there, the Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said.

"We urge the government of India to take up this issue very strongly with the Canadian authorities. No one can be allowed to disrupt any devotee from going into a temple," he said in a video statement.

The way those devotees were harassed by pro-Khalistani elements and the Canadian police was also seen trying to physically stop devotees from a counter-protest instead of taking action against the pro-Khalistani elements, the Congress leader said.

"We hope the government of India will take it up very strongly," Khera asserted.

In a statement, the MEA said New Delhi was "deeply concerned" about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada.

The incident comes amid an escalating diplomatic row between India and Canada.

"We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario, yesterday. We call on the government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was quoted as saying in the statement.

"We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada. The outreach of our consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence," he said. PTI ASK ASK SZM