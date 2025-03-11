Violence becoming a drug among youth, sadistic mindset on rise in children: Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 11 (PTI) Violence has turned into a drug among the younger generation including students with an increase in "sadistic mindset" being seen among them, the Kerala Excise Minister M B Rajesh told Assembly on Tuesday.

He said this in response to a query on the steps taken by the General Education Department to create awareness among students about the ill effects of alcohol, drugs and its serious consequences on society.

Rajesh, answering on behalf of state General Education Minister V Sivankutty, said that drugs alone are not contributing to the increase in violence among students as violent acts itself were turning into a narcotic for the younger generation. "A sadistic mindset is also increasing among the children," he added.

Meanwhile, state Sports Minister V Abdurahiman said that his department was going to carry out an extensive anti-drug campaign across the state from May 1 onwards by projecting sports as an alternative to narcotics and sought help of all the MLAs in making it a success.

Speaking on reasons for rise in violence Minister Rajesh said that there are several reasons including web series, cinema and addiction to social media, for this.

"We need to find solutions for it. The government is adopt scientific approach in addressing the issue," he said during the question hour.

Another reason he cited for the rise in violence was "apoliticalism" as there was no organisation who could be held accountable, behind those engaging in violent acts.

He said student and youth organisations should be included in the efforts to create awareness against use of narcotics and violence.

The minister also said that various steps, including setting up vigilance committees in schools, creating and distributing literature among students about the consequences of drug use, using the excerpts of those literature in textbooks of various classes are being taken to combat drug menace among students.

"Such activities are being carried out during the entire academic year," he said.