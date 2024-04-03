Advertisment
Violence biggest challenge during elections in West Bengal: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during an election campaign rally ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Meerut, Sunday, March 31, 2024

Kolkata: Stating that the biggest challenge in West Bengal during elections is violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked BJP workers of the state to visit each and every house to encourage people to vote fearlessly.

Interacting with the state's BJP workers virtually, he said the party was confident of increasing its tally in West Bengal.

Modi said the Election Commission (EC) has made special arrangements for the security and safety of the people of the state during the Lok Sabha polls.

