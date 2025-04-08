Violence, communalism pushing country into abyss of hatred: Cong targets BJP, RSS at CWC meet

Ahmedabad: Violence and communalism are pushing the country into an abyss of hatred, the Congress said on Tuesday to target the BJP and RSS, while asserting that it was determined to emulate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's resoluteness by fighting the religious polarization frenzy.

In a resolution passed at the Extended Congress Working Committee, the party said the ideology of make-believe confrontation and mischievously professed division had led to the spread of a deliberate web of lies about conflicts between Sardar Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru.

"In reality, it was an attack on the very ethos of our freedom struggle and the inseparable leadership of Gandhi-Nehru-Patel," the resolution said.

"The cobweb of deceit and deception couldn't sustain, for Sardar Patel himself wrote to Pandit Nehru on August 3, 1947, and unequivocally stated, 'Our attachment and affection for each other and our comradeship for an unbroken period of nearly 30 years admit of no formalities... Our combination is unbreakable and therein lies our strength'," the CWC resolution said.

Today, the forces of animosity and division seek to undermine this very spirit of camaraderie and bonhomie, it said.

"Therefore, once again, the Congress is determined to follow the life principles of Sardar Patel to defeat the forces of animosity and division, as also exposing the fake news factory of these elements," the party said.

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the proponent of social justice, Rahul Gandhi, as also millions of Congress workers, are even more determined today to walk on the 'nyaypath' in our struggle for protection of the Constitution as also our democracy. The path shown by Sardar Patel is this very path," the resolution said.

Briefing reporters after the Extended Congress Working Committee meeting at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial, K C Venugopal said a special resolution on Patel has been passed on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

Accusing the BJP and RSS of spreading lies, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Nehru and Patel shared a unique bond and a "jugalbandi".

Ramesh said one resolution on Gujarat and another on national issues was also discussed at the CWC meeting and they will be taken up for passage at the AICC session on Wednesday.