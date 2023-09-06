Violence continues in Manipur, but for Centre situation normal: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday attacked the Centre over strife in Manipur, saying the cycle of violence continues even after four months, but for the Modi government the situation is "normal" in the state.

The opposition party's attack came after a full curfew was clamped in all five valley districts of Manipur Tuesday evening.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "G20 is happening in New Delhi while all 5 districts of Imphal Valley will be under full curfew for the next 5 days." "The cycle of violence continues even after 4 months, but for Modi Sarkar's double engine Sarkar the situation is 'normal' in Manipur," he said.

The cancellation of curfew relaxation hours in Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal, Imphal West and Imphal East comes in the wake of the call by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and its women wing requesting people from all parts of the valley districts to remove an army barricade at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district, a few kilometres away from Churachandpur, on Wednesday, officials said.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundreds have been injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur in early May after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Nagas and Kukis constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.