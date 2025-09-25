Violence erupted in Ladakh due to Centre's 'wrong policies': Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Sept 25 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday alleged the violent protests in the Union Territory of Ladakh erupted due to the "wrong policies" of the central government.

The Union home ministry had made many promises with the people of Ladakh but nothing came out of it over the past six years, Mufti told reporters, adding that what happened on Wednesday was a breach in their level of tolerance.

The former chief minister said the people of Ladakh have been striving for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule in a bid to protect their identity, culture, land and jobs.

"They were disappointed that nothing was happening... If people from outside come there in large numbers, what will remain of them? They are just a few lakh in number," she said.

Mufti said the Centre should ponder over the developments in Ladakh, where violence broke out on Wednesday.

"The Centre should think over it. A happy and prosperous place like Ladakh is burning today. Ladakh has remained peaceful even when Kashmir and Jammu were engulfed in violence. Ladakhis played a stellar role in the Kargil War," she added.

On the BJP's claims that the Congress instigated the violence, Mufti brushed off the allegation, saying it was a "people's outburst".

"The government does not want to admit its failure and they have to find a scapegoat. If the Congress had that much support, the situation would have been different. It was a spontaneous reaction to apprehensions of losing their identity, land and jobs," she said. PTI MIJ MNK MNK