Violence erupts after body of woman with bullet marks recovered in Bihar's Samastipur

Samastipur, Aug 11 (PTI) The body of a 19-year-old woman was found with bullet marks in Samastipur district of Bihar on Monday, prompting irate villagers to set fire to a private school where the suspected killer teaches, a police officer said.

According to Sanjay Kumar Sinha, the Deputy SP in charge of Rosera sub-division, the woman belonged to Kothia village and had left her home in the morning for a coaching institute in adjoining Darbhanga.

"The body of the woman, who had been preparing for competitive examinations, was found by the roadside. Two bullet marks have been seen on her head. The body has been sent for post-mortem," Sinha said.

He said that as soon as the news spread, a large number of people gathered at the spot and blocked traffic on the road connecting Samastipur to Darbhanga.

"According to bereaved family members, the woman had recently lodged a complaint with the local police station alleging that the accused, who was a teacher at a nearby private school, had threatened to kill her. He had been stalking a friend of the deceased and had grown livid when she rebuked him," Sinha said.

Infuriated by the incident, some of the protesters stormed the premises of the school, setting fire to the building and a couple of vehicles parked inside. Nobody was injured in the attack, the Deputy SP said.

"The situation was brought under control after we gave the irate villagers the assurance of strongest possible action against the accused. A search is on for him, who hails from Nalanda district," added Sinha.