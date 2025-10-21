Violence erupts as residents torch waste plant in Kerala village over pollution row

Kozhikode (Kerala), Oct 21 (PTI) A protest against a waste treatment plant in a village near Thamarassery in northern Kerala turned violent on Tuesday, as angry residents set fire to the facility.

Tension continued to grip the area throughout the day.

The demonstration targeted a waste management plant run by Freshcut at Ambayathodu. Locals alleged that the poultry waste unit was emitting a strong stench and dumping waste into a nearby river.

As a waste collection lorry arrived at the site, protesters began throwing stones, prompting police intervention. The confrontation soon escalated into clashes, officials said.

Several protesters were injured when police used batons to disperse the crowd, while several officers, including the Kozhikode Rural Superintendent of Police, sustained injuries from the stone-throwing, police added.

Reinforcements have been deployed, and the situation in the area remains tense, they said. PTI COR TGB SSK