Violence-hit Kokrajhar in Assam limps back to normalcy, Army patrolling on

Guwahati, Jan 22 (PTI) The violence-hit Kokrajhar district of Assam was limping back to normalcy with security personnel, including the Army, patrolling sensitive areas on Thursday, officials said.

Two persons were killed in clashes between the Bodos and Adivasis in the district following a road accident on Monday.

There has been no fresh violence in the district since Tuesday evening, an official said.

Four columns of the Army have been deployed, and they are patrolling sensitive areas, he said.

The CRPF and Assam Police are also patrolling the affected areas, he added.

Over 1,000 people have taken shelter in relief camps set up in five schools, with the district administration making efforts to ensure they return to their homes, the official said.

Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the BNSS remain in place, with internet services suspended. The internet has also been blocked in neighbouring Chirang district.

On Monday night, a vehicle with three Bodos onboard hit two Adivasi persons on Mansingh Road in the Karigaon area. The three Bodo persons were reportedly beaten up by local Adivasis, and the vehicle was torched, officials said.

One person died soon after the attack, and another succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, they said.

On Tuesday, the situation flared with Bodo and Adivasi communities blocking a national highway, burning tyres, setting ablaze a government office and attacking the Karigaon police outpost, they added.

The police baton-charged the protesters and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, in which several people, including a few police personnel, were injured, officials said.