Violence in Bahraich part of conspiracy to weaken India: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday said the communal violence in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh is part of a wider conspiracy of certain forces which have become stronger over the past few months and want to weaken India, “economically, socially and culturally”.

A day after a 22-year-old youth was shot dead in a communal face-off in Mahrajganj area of Mansoor village during a Durga idol procession, Bahraich remained tense on Monday with people marching with sticks and other weapons in the village and some of them setting on fire an auto dealership and ransacking a hospital.

Asked for comment, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that there are certain forces which have become stronger over the past few months and wants to weaken India, economically, socially and culturally.

“Somewhere or the other, such incidents (communal violence in Bahraich) are tools of those forces,” he told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

These forces have been strengthened in the last few months, Trivedi said in an apparent reference to the June Lok Sabha poll results in which the opposition performed better than expected.

Referring to some recent incidents, including alleged bids to sabotage railway tracks in different parts of the country and “stone pelting” during religious events, Trivedi said all these incidents should be seen in an “integrated form” to better understand the conspiracy against India”.

“I am asking the entire country to think as to why such kinds of incidents are happening for the last four months… What are these forces which have become stronger, want to weaken India economically, socially and culturally,” he added.