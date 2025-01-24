Violence in Bengal hospital over inadequate medical services; doctors, policemen assaulted

Burdwan, Jan 24 (PTI) Trouble broke out at a super-speciality hospital in West Bengal’s Bardhaman town on Thursday night when a dispute over alleged inadequate medical services escalated into violence, police said.

A group of people attacked doctors, hospital staff and police personnel during the altercation, they said.

The incident started after a youth from Swetipalli in Shaktigarh, Purba Bardhaman, was admitted to the hospital with a leg injury.

Dissatisfied with the treatment, some of the patient’s family members and friends reportedly engaged in a heated argument with hospital authorities.

Hospital superintendent Shakuntala Sarkar said, "The on-duty police officers tried to defuse the situation, but the group turned aggressive. They assaulted police personnel, dragged and beat doctors and staff, and partially vandalised hospital property." Five police personnel were injured in the scuffle. One was admitted to the hospital for treatment, while the others were discharged after first aid, officials added.

A purported video of the incident has since gone viral, the veracity of which PTI could not authenticate.

Senior police officials from Shaktigarh police station rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control.

On Friday morning, police detained six persons in connection with the violence. PTI BSM MNB