Violence in Bengal's Mathabhanga during protests to condemn RG Kar incident

Mathabhanga (West Bengal) Sept. 4 (PTI) The 'Reclaim The Night' campaign across West Bengal, demanding justice for a doctor who was raped-murdered at a state-run hospital in Kolkata last month, encountered violence in Mathabhanga town when a protester was allegedly assaulted by members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Pradyut Saha, a branch secretary of the CPI(M) and an employee of the Mathabhanga municipality, was reportedly attacked during a demonstration by the West Bengal Democratic Writers’ and Artistes’ Association and the People's Theatre Association to demand justice for the murdered doctor.

The event featured songs, poems, and street art highlighting violence against women, with slogans such as 'We Want Justice', among others.

Moksedul Islam, a CPI(M) district committee member, claimed that TMC activists attempted to disrupt the protest by threatening the participants and pressuring them to erase their artwork. When Saha objected, he was allegedly beaten by ruling party workers, before being rescued by other members of the protest group.

CPI(M) district committee members have filed a complaint with police regarding the incident.

In response, Biswajit Rai, president of Mathabhanga Town Block TMC, denied any assault, stating that the party had organised its own protest at Mathabhanga Chowpathi and that no violence occurred.

Police have been deployed in the area to maintain order and prevent further unrest.

Condemning the alleged violence, BJP state president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar posted on X, "Trinamool is anti-democratic, Trinamool is anti-humanity! The notorious forces of Trinamool Congress suddenly attacked the peaceful citizen's protest in Mathabhanga, North Bengal. The protest program demanding justice for Tilottama was marred by unprovoked violence and threats." He added, "Pictures were forcibly removed from the street. The police stood silent like a mute spectator! Can you extinguish the fire of protest by stifling democracy using notorious forces, Honorable Chief Minister?" In Kolkata, actor Rituparna Sengupta faced hostility from a group of protesters at Shyambazar who were demanding justice for the RG Kar victim.

As Sengupta attempted to address the crowd and show solidarity, she was met with shouts of "Go Back." The situation escalated, leading to Sengupta being escorted away by police and her bodyguard to her vehicle, which then left the area.

In a separate incident during a solidarity rally at Garia in southern Kolkata, a youth was detained by police after allegedly misbehaving with women. The youth, reportedly intoxicated, was beaten by other protesters before being handed over to the authorities.

"No amount of coercion and threats will deter us from our fight for justice for the victim, Ushashi Paul, a woman protestor said. PTI SUS PNT MNB