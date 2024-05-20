Violence in Bishkek: Owaisi urges EAM Jaishankar to take strong steps to protect Indians

Hyderabad, May 20 (PTI) AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take strong steps to protect Indian students in Kyrgyzstan, after it was reported that fights had broken out between some locals and foreigners in its capital city Bishkek.

Advertisment

As many as 15,000 students from India are reportedly studying in Kyrgyzstan.

In a post on social media platform X, the Hyderabad MP urged that arrangements be made for the return of the Indian students if the situation does not improve, pointing out that Indian students have been staying indoors to protect themselves and some haven't therefore had access to food for several days.

"Some locals in #Kyrgyzstan have been violently targeting Indian students. A student reached out to me saying that they have not eaten for the last five days. @drsjaishankar, please take strong steps to protect our people there. Arrangements must be made for their return if the situation does not improve," Owaisi said.

On May 18, India asked its students in Bishkek to stay indoors after the Kyrgyz capital city reported fights between some locals and foreigners.

The Indian embassy in the Central Asian country said it is in touch with the Indian students and the situation is "calm" now. PTI VVK GDK VVK ANE