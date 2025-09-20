Violence in JK, NE, Naxal-hit areas down by 75 pc in 10 yrs of PM Modi-led govt: Shah

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said violence in the three hotspots of the country -- Kashmir, the Northeast and the areas affected by Naxalism -- has been reduced by 75 per cent in 10 years of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah also said that Left-wing extremism will be eliminated by March 31, 2026, and noted that a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism has been adopted, as he cited surgical strikes, air strikes and Operation Sindoor as examples.

"The country had three major hotspots - Kashmir, Northeast and Left-wing extremism... Within 10 years of the Modi government, violence in all three hotspots has decreased by 75 per cent," he told Aaj Tak in an interaction on the occasion of the 75th birthday of PM Modi.

The home minister said if anyone in the entire world wants to learn crisis management, they can study and learn from India's COVID management under the leadership of PM Modi.

"While governments around the world were fighting alone against COVID, in India, the central government, state governments and 140 crore citizens came together in this battle, and it is due to this collective strength that we succeeded. It was possible due to Modi ji's strong leadership," he said.

Talking about the style of functioning of PM Modi, Shah said when there is a discussion in the cabinet, the prime minister never influences any decision. "Whatever decision is taken collectively becomes Modi ji's decision. I have never seen a better listener than Modi ji till date," he said.

In Gujarat too, he said, Modi had worked for all-encompassing, inclusive development, and now he is doing the same work in the country.

The home minister said that within 11 years, PM Modi provided homes, electricity, toilets, gas, clean drinking water, free 5 kg ration, and health treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh to 60 crore poor people in the country.

"Sixty crore people had been waiting for decades for solutions to their problems. Modi ji has done the work of solving these problems in just one decade," he said. PTI ACB RT RT