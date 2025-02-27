Violence in Malayalam movies influence youth: Congress' Ramesh Chennithala

Kochi, Feb 27 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday said that Malayalam action movies like 'RDX' and 'Marco' are "encouraging people, especially youngsters, to become violent" in a big way.

Speaking to reporters, Chennithala said that some Malayalam films released in the state in recent times "have significantly misguided the youth".

"I believe it is necessary to conduct a serious analysis and impose regulations on movies that glorify violence while depicting the use of alcohol and drugs," the Congress leader claimed.

Referring to multiple murders in the state over the past few months, including the recent mass murder in Thiruvananthapuram, he claimed that Kerala was becoming a hub for drugs, leading to widespread violence and attacks.

"In addition to that, movies like 'RDX', 'Kotthu', and 'Marco' are actively encouraging youngsters to embrace violence. The government, which is ineffective in addressing this issue, must take preventive measures. Why is it not acting?" he asked.

Chennithala further alleged that alcohol and drug consumption were rampant in the state and that the government had failed to control it.

"If the government wants to, it can curb their use within an hour. I have demonstrated that it is possible," he claimed.

He asserted that stopping the spread of drugs would take only an hour if the government conducted thorough raids on those involved.

"But the government lacks the will to do so," he added.

He further claimed that the state was heading toward a "law-and-order crisis".