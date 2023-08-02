Violence in Manipur, Haryana part of design to influence 2024 LS Polls: Congress' Brijlal Khabri

Meerut (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) UP Congress Committee president Brijlal Khabri on Wednesday said violence in Manipur and Haryana's Nuh was a conspiracy to influence the Lok Sabha elections scheduled early next year, as he urged people to understand Congress' importance in protecting the Constitution and the nation.

Advertisment

"We have said this before and are saying it again that all this is somewhere a conspiracy to influence 2024 and it will go on increasing. To stop this, it is necessary to save the Constitution, for which the Congress party has once again come out," Khabri told reporters when asked about the recent developments in Manipur and Nuh.

Khabri who had come here with provincial president Naseemuddin Siddiqui to take part in Congress's 'Samvidhan Bachao Sankalp Sabha' said Congress is the only option in the country.

"In the present situation, the country and the Constitution are in danger, for which Congress is needed," he stressed.

Advertisment

He said the Congress is organising Sankalp Sabhas to save the Constitution in every district of the entire state.

Earlier in the meeting, Khabri accused the BJP government of rapidly privatising government institutions and eroding the concept of reservation.

He said that the country is being sold "piece by piece" and wondered what will be the point of reservation when there will be no government institutions.

He argued that since 2014, the year the Narendra Modi government came to power, unemployment has been increasing rapidly in the country and domestic expenses shooting up because of inflation.

Siddiqui at the same event referred to the violence in Manipur and said the Modi government's end is near because whoever has insulted women, has seen himself fall. PTI COR SAB VN VN