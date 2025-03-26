Violence in Mhow after Champions Trophy victory part of 'conspiracy': RSS leader

Indore, Mar 26 (PTI) An RSS functionary on Wednesday claimed that the violence in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow during a rally celebrating the Indian cricket team’s win in the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this month was part of a "conspiracy".

According to the authorities, clashes broke out in the town in Indore district on the night of March 9 after a procession celebrating the Indian team's win was allegedly pelted with stones.

Prakash Shastri, Malwa division (Indore-Ujjain) head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), told reporters in Indore, “When we study the Mhow incident, it appears the procession taken out to celebrate India’s Champions Trophy victory was attacked as part of a conspiracy." He said the targeting of a group of people spontaneously rejoicing at India’s win, and even the police, shows that the attackers were well prepared.

When asked if the RSS is satisfied with the police action in the Mhow violence case, Shastri said, “The police are investigating this incident. Let’s see what the result of the investigation is.” In reply to a question, the RSS leader also said that the “mentality of Aurangzeb” needs to be eradicated from the country. Few political leaders and outfits have been demanding the removal of the Mughal emperor’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

“We live in independent India and have a glorious history. We will not get strength by remembering the person who trampled us. We should remember those people who give us enthusiasm and inspiration and instill confidence in us,” he said.

The notion that RSS is “anti-Muslim” is a misconception, he said. RSS is not against any community and it takes along all sections of society, he added. PTI HWP ADU NR