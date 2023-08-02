Violence in Nuh would have never happened had govt acted on time: Cong's Hooda

Chandigarh, Aug 2 (PTI) Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said the violence in Nuh and other places in Haryana was the result of the alleged "failure" of the BJP-JJP government, asserting that it did not take timely action to prevent the disturbance to law and order.

He appealed to people to maintain peace and brotherhood and not pay attention to rumours.

"Information emerging regarding the events of Nuh are very disturbing. The government itself is admitting that conditions of conflict were simmering. But despite the government having all the information, it did not take timely steps," the former Haryana chief minister, who is the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, said in a statement.

He said had the government taken law and order seriously, there would have been no loss of life and property.

"Mewat region is known for brotherhood across the country. Even during the partition of the country, there was no conflict of any kind in Mewat. But the inaction of the BJP-JJP government has created a situation that today the entire state is in pain," Hooda said.

"At present, there is a need to re-establish peace and brotherhood in the area. For this, the government should take the right steps at the right time. Maximum deployment should be made in the area, according to the need," he said.

Communal violence broke out in Haryana's Nuh district on Monday as a mob tried to stop a VHP procession by pelting stones and setting cars on fire.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh and spread to Gurugram over the past two days. PTI SUN AQS AQS