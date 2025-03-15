Violence mars Holi celebrations in parts of Uttar Pradesh, over a dozen injured

Lucknow (UP): Holi celebrations in parts of Uttar Pradesh were marred by incidents of violence, resulting in injuries to over a dozen people and highlighting existing social tensions.

Clashes erupted over forced application of colours, caste-based disputes, and drunken altercations, leading to arrests and heightened security measures.

In Mathura district, a confrontation between upper-caste men and Dalit residents in Bati village in Jait area of the district resulted in injuries to 8 to 10 people.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Jait Police station, Ashwini Kumar said, "Two men from an upper-caste community attempted to forcibly apply 'gulal' on people from Dalit community, leading to tensions and minor skirmishes. Eight people were injured and nine individuals have been arrested. Further investigation is underway."

In Farrukhabad district, six people, including a woman, were injured after miscreants allegedly opened fire on Dalit people heading to perform Holi rituals.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Sanjay Kumar told PTI on Saturday, citing the report filed, that Jitendra and Pappu came to Anil Kumar's house in Bibipur village in Kamalganj area on Friday and started abusing him.

"Later in the evening when Anil's family members were going to perform Holi rituals, Shivam Katiyar, Som Katiyar, Jitendra and Pappu open fired," the officer said.

He said the injured have been admitted to a hospital and the accused have been arrested. A case has been lodged under relevant sections.

In Kaushambi district, two sons of a local Nagar Panchayat chairman allegedly assaulted a sub-inspector and tore his uniform in an inebriated state.

Circle Officer (CO) of the area, Awdhesh Kumar said, "The incident occurred following an altercation between sub-inspector Anand Swarup Prajapati, Satyendra Kushwaha and Abhishek Kushwaha." The two accused have been arrested and investigation in the matter is underway, the CO said.

In Sant Kabir Nagar district, several huts were burned to ashes in Kari village following a dispute over music played during Holi celebrations.

Additional Superintendent of Police said, "A clash erupted after a group demanded a change in the music, leading to a fire that consumed multiple huts."

"Four people were injured, and police have registered a case against the accused, though no arrests have been made so far," he said.