Violent anarchy cannot hijack vibrant democracy: Naqvi on Parliament security breach

New Delhi: In an apparent reference to the Lok Sabha security breach incident, former Union minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said "violent anarchy" cannot hijack "vibrant democracy".

The robustness of constitutional rights and the mantra of fundamental duties have transformed Bharat into an unbeatable democracy, Naqvi said addressing a programme organised by Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies at Law Faculty, North Campus, Delhi University.

In a major security breach, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, shouted slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters that triggered panic and chaos in the House.

The "debacle of dynasty" and "dominance of constitutional sovereignty" has made India a "powerhouse of democracy" which is enlightening the whole world with its democratic values, Naqvi said.

The strength of the Constitution and the commitment of any individual can elevate any ordinary citizen of India to the highest office, he said.

"It is a testament to our constitutional and democratic values that Narendra Modi, who belongs to a poor and backward family, has been elected twice as the prime minister of the world's largest democracy and his efficiency in the discharge of duties has made him a global brand of good governance," the BJP leader said.

Modi has become a "global hero" through his commitment to "reform, perform and transform", Naqvi said.

The "weightage to family background" has been replaced by the "balance sheet of hard work, honesty and performance" as a criteria of success, he said.

Naqvi further said that technology and connectivity revolution has made the world smaller and the competition bigger.

Most democratic countries of the world are assessing their constitutional rights, duties and parliamentary activities by keeping in mind India's democratic, economic, constitutional and political activities, he said.

Noting that India has the highest number of elections in the world, he said every two months some part of the country remains in election mode.

Despite this, the increasing passion and enthusiasm of people towards the festival of democracy in every election makes India's democracy dynamic and vibrant, Naqvi added.

"Even after several amendments, people’s confidence in India’s Constitution has remained intact. India has proved that democracy can deliver," Naqvi asserted.

Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies Director Seema Kaul Singh, Law Faculty Dean Anju Vali Tikoo, former Lok Sabha Secretariat Joint Secretary Ravindra Garimella and former Lok Sabha Secretariat Director Deepak Gosain, among others, participated in the programme.