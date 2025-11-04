Violent clash breaks out in TN between supporters of Ramadoss, his son Anbumani

Salem (Tamil Nadu), Nov 4 (PTI) PMK founder S Ramadoss's loyalist, legislator R Arul's convoy was allegedly attacked near here by party leader Anbumani's supporters on Tuesday and workers from both sides attacked each other using stones and wooden logs, police said.

While Arul, along with his supporters was nearing Vazhapadi area, stones were pelted at their vehicles by some men and the MLA's supporters hit back and soon it was free for all.

Despite the intervention of some policemen who were on the spot, the groups did not disperse and fought with each other and the MLA claimed that he would have been killed had he ventured out of his car.

A top Salem police official said Arul has lodged a complaint and a case has been registered. "It was a clash between two factions and we are investigating," he said.

A video clip of the violent clash between the two groups has surfaced in social media as well.