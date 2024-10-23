Violent clash mars Diwali celebrations at Jamia Millia Islamia

New Delhi: A Diwali celebration at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi turned violent on Tuesday.

According to police reports, a festive event, 'Jyotirmaya 2024', organised with prior university permission, escalated into a scuffle involving students from the Muslim community.

VIDEO | Scuffle breaks out at Delhi's Jamia University, during Diwali celebration. Details awaited.



— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2024

The incident reportedly began when a group of students objected to the Diwali celebrations, leading to heated exchanges and eventually physical altercations.

Eyewitnesses and videos circulating on social media platforms suggest that slogans supporting Palestine and “Allah-u-Akbar” chants were raised.

Police were deployed in large numbers to control the situation.

An FIR has been registered under sections related to rioting and attempt to commit culpable homicide at the Jamia Nagar Police Station.

Three students, Adil Khan, Zafar, and Saqib, sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The administration of Jamia Millia Islamia has yet to release an official statement on the incident, but sources indicate that efforts are being made to ensure outsiders do not enter the campus and exacerbate tensions.

The police are currently investigating the matter.