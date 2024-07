New Delhi: Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani’s father Jitan Sahani was killed in Bihar’s Darbhanga on Tuesday raising a question mark on the law and order in the state.

The criminals entered Jitan Sahani’s house and brutally killed him with sharp weapons.

Police confirmed the incident and said that the motive of the murder is unknown as yet.

This is a breaking story. Check this space for more updates.