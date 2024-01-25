VIP movement in Noida slows down traffic

Noida, Jan 25 (PTI) Commuters in Noida faced hiccups on Thursday due to brief traffic diversions on key expressways in the district owing to VIP movement.

Advertisment

The diversions were effected in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking the road route to Bulandshahr district in western Uttar Pradesh for a public event.

The convoys of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also moved from Delhi to Bulandshahr via Noida.

"The prime minister had to travel by an aircraft but due to weather conditions he opted for the road route," an official source told PTI.

Advertisment

The movement of multiple VIP convoys slowed down the traffic speed in the city, especially from 12 pm to 4 pm, even as police deployment was enhanced throughout the district.

Several commuters took to social media to share posts, pictures and videos of them being stuck on roads.

Among the affected areas were Sector 37 near Botanical Garden, Labour Chowk in Harola, border routes at Kalindi Kunj, DND, Chilla, the underpass near Sector 18 Market, Pari Chowk in Greater Noida and some service lanes along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Advertisment

"Very heavy jam near Botanical Garden going towards City Centre metro station near Belmont hotel. Very heavy. No traffic movement," Dr Sarthak Sharma posted on X, tagging the Noida Police.

"Since the last one hour, Sector 63 road Noida is fully jammed. No traffic police available," posted Kumar Sekhar as he shared a picture of stuck vehicles.

Among those caught in the jam was also Congress leader Anil Yadav, who posted on X that his vehicle had moved "30 inches in 30 minutes" on the Sector 63 road.

Advertisment

Police officials said the diversions were brief and advisory for it was issued, asking commuters to plan taking alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

"There was no closure of roads but diversions made for brief period due to the movement of VIPs. Traffic advisories were issued and commuters urged to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience," a senior traffic police officer told PTI.

"Traffic personnel were deployed and it was ensured that no emergency vehicle or those carrying essential items stuck due to congestions," the officer said.

Meanwhile, police stepped up checks Thursday evening at border areas in view of Republic Day celebrations in Delhi on Friday.

The police have also stopped entry of heavy goods vehicles into the national capital from Noida. PTI KIS TIR TIR