VIP says it'll move HC as RJD nominee remains in fray despite party withdrawing his candidature

Patna, Oct 21 (PTI) Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) president Santosh Sahani on Tuesday said he would move the Patna High Court, seeking action against election officials of Darbhanga's Gaura Bauram seat for not dismissing the candidature of RJD's Afzal Ali Khan even after party chief Lalu Prasad made a written request.

The RJD had given the party symbol to Khan in Gaura Bauram, but later it left the seat in favour of the VIP. The VIP fielded Santosh, who is the younger brother of party founder Mukesh Sahani.

Khan filed his papers and did not withdraw the candidature despite the seat going to the RJD's Mahagathbandhan partner, prompting Prasad to write to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to "not consider" his nomination.

Now, the Gaura Bauram seat is all set to witness a direct contest between two candidates of the Mahagathbandhan. The BJP candidate in the seat is Sujit Kumar, while the Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party has fielded Md Iftekhar Alam.

"I will approach the high court against the polling officials concerned. When Lalu Prasad had already written to the CEO stating that the candidature of the RJD nominee should not be taken into consideration, then it should have been dismissed. I am the official candidate of the Mahagathbandhan here...it's quite simple. But polling officials did it deliberately," Santosh said.

Voting will take place in the Gaura Bauram seat in the first phase on November 6. The deadline for the withdrawal of the candidate has already passed.

Leaders of the opposition coalition said that while RJD members on the ground have been working for Santosh, Khan's candidature is likely to create confusion among voters as he will fight the polls using the party's 'lantern' symbol.

VIP's Swarna Singh had won the seat in the 2020 Bihar elections, while RJD's Khan was in second spot.