Viral clip shows reckless driving, stunts in Delhi; five arrested

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested five people after registering an FIR in connection with a viral video that showed a group of men performing dangerous stunts in speeding cars on Delhi roads, an official said on Sunday.

The police also recovered four vehicles allegedly involved in the incident, he said.

The video, which surfaced on social media platform X, showed several cars moving at high speed, swerving and zigzagging through traffic on Ring Road, with some occupants seen standing out of sunroofs and windows while shouting as the vehicles sped past other motorists.

The footage triggered sharp reactions online, with users demanding immediate police action and flagging the serious threat to public safety.

According to police, the video came to notice on December 27 and appeared to have been recorded around 10.44 pm on December 26, when the cars were travelling from the ITO stretch towards Sarai Kale Khan and Noida.

"Considering the seriousness of the matter and concerns related to public safety, cognisance was taken and an FIR was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act," the police in a statement said.

During the course of investigation, five accused people were apprehended on Sunday and four offending vehicles were recovered, he added.

The accused have been identified as Almas Arshad (20), Sarfaraj (26), Mohd Imran Qureshi (23), Mohd Shabbir (23), Saad Abdullah (22), all are residents of Delhi.

The clip had been shared by a social media user who urged authorities to take strict action, saying such "extremely dangerous" driving put the lives of other commuters at serious risk and could lead to fatal accidents.

The video drew strong reactions from several users, some of whom described reckless driving and stunt behaviour as a regular occurrence on Delhi roads, while others pointed to an apparent lack of fear of law enforcement among violators.

Earlier, responding to the post, Delhi Traffic Police acknowledged the complaint and advised the user to formally report the incident for further action. In a subsequent message, the traffic police also said that in such cases, people could contact the nearest police station or dial the emergency number 112 for immediate assistance.

A senior officer said the swift action reflected the commitment of Delhi Police to road safety. "Citizens are requested to follow traffic rules and road safety guidelines to ensure safe movement on roads. Any violation will invite strict legal action," he said.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain if any additional people were involved.