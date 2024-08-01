Viral encephalitis has caused 58 deaths so far in Gujarat: Health department

Ahmedabad, Aug 1 (PTI) As many as 140 cases of viral encephalitis, including 52 caused by the Chandipura virus, and 58 fatalities have been recorded in Gujarat so far, said the state health department on Thursday.

Of these 140 persons from different parts of Gujarat found infected with viral encephalitis (characterised by inflammation of the brain and high fever) so far, 58 patients have died, 25 are still undergoing treatment in hospitals while 57 persons were discharged, said a health department release.

Districts where majority of the Chandipura virus cases were detected include Panchmahal (7), Sabarkantha (6), Mehsana (5), Kheda (4), Kutch (3), Rajkot (3), Surendranagar (3), Ahmedabad (3) and Arvalli (3).

Chandipura virus causes fever, with symptoms similar to flu, and acute encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). The pathogen is a member of the Vesiculovirus genus of the family Rhabdoviridae. It is transmitted by vectors like mosquitoes, ticks and sandflies.

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) is a group of clinically similar neurologic manifestation caused by several different viruses, bacteria, fungus, parasites, spirochetes, chemical/ toxins. The known viral causes of AES include dengue and Chandipura Acute Viral Encephalitis (CHPV).

The state government has launched a drive across Gujarat for vector control and containment of Chandipura virus and viral encephalitis.

Under the drive, health department teams have surveyed more than 45,000 houses in areas from where viral encephalitis and Chandipura cases have emerged.

So far, malathion powder, a pesticide, has been sprinkled in nearly 6.52 lakh mud houses and cattle sheds in villages for disease control. Liquid pesticide has been also sprayed in nearly 1.47 kutcha (non-cemented, un-bricked) homes, said the release.

Notably, the sandfly, which carries the Chandipura virus, lives in the cracks of mud houses.

Since children are more vulnerable to contracting this virus, malathion powder and liquid pesticide were also sprayed in nearly 32,000 schools and 6,400 'anganwadis' (child care centres) in the affected districts, said the department.

Every positive case is being investigated by a Rapid Response Team and samples of suspected cases are now being sent to Gandhinagar-based Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) for quick detection of the infection, said the release.