Viral images, congratulatory messages: Ram Temple consecration ceremony takes internet by storm

New Delhi: The people watching Ram Lalla's consecration ceremony on TV with folded hands or Prime Minister Narendra Modi prostrating before the idol during the ceremony are among the many images that took the internet by storm on Monday as netizens greet the devotees of Lord Ram with congratulatory messages on what many say is a 'historic day'.

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday. It was led by Prime Minister Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country.

The religious fervour and festive atmosphere that gripped the temple town of Ayodhya was visible on social media platforms too as the Ram temple -- including prominent figures attending the grand launch event -- trended on X. The people across religions, geographies and social identities joined in to celebrate this historic event, touted to be a seminal occasion in India's political and religious history.

"Congrats Bharat! Today is a very proud day for India... The new temple looks like a marvel of art and beauty. It promises to stand as a symbol of the new India - proud of its history and heritage, rapidly developing, ready to be a major power in the 21st century," tweeted United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) former executive director Erik Solheim.

"I sense a different energy everywhere leading up to this day of Ram Mandir's inauguration. And it's so nice to see this. I hope everything goes perfectly today, and the values of Lord Ram bless everyone with happiness and growth," said Shahzeb Khan in his post on X.

"The wait of 500 years has come to an end. And my mother is feeling blessed, happy and emotional that Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Mandir is taking place on her Birthday. For us, her birthday will always be special for generations to come," tweeted the handle @BHKslams.

While Modi took part in the 'pran pratishtha' rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat; senior BJP leaders, including party chief J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, watched the live streaming of the ceremony.

The other prominent figures, who attended the mega event included actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani.

Many people on the occasion also congratulated Prime Minister Modi for ascending Ram Lalla to his "rightful throne".

"Love him or hate him, Indian Civilization will never forget Narendra Modi for the next 5000 years. He has become immortal. Ram Lalla ascends to his rightful throne as PM Modi performs Pran Pratishtha," read a tweet by Deepak Kumar.

Another post, tweeted by the handle @imzyan07, purportedly shows PM Modi addressing a rally in the 1990s, read: "A temple for Ram in Ayodhya is not just a dream of the BJP, An expression of Pm Modi's soul-melting devotion can be seen in his heart-melting tears for the Ram Temple at a rally held in 1992." Besides visuals of the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya, many people also shared visuals of the Indian diaspora celebrating the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony in foreign lands -- be it lighting up the iconic New York's Times Square with Lord Ram's illustration or the one of devotees' chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Several BJP-run states had declared the day a holiday to allow the people to watch the ceremony on TV and also take part in events at neighbourhood temples.

That said, not everyone shared the same sense of euphoria or elation over the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony and in fact said the celebration is not about divinity but one of "intimidation and humiliation of the minority community".

"Never forget how it started. A criminal act of vandalism is turned into a national celebration. This celebration is not about divinity. It's about intimidation and humiliation of the minority community. The degeneration of India is complete. #RamMandir #BabriMasjid," tweeted Gaurish.

In another post, Ankur Mishra, who describes himself as an advocate at the Delhi High Court, said he apologises to all his brothers and sisters who follow other religions in the country.

"Whatever is happening, is breaking the secular fabric of India, politicisation of religion and serious threat to the integrity of India. I pray for my India," said Mishra in his post on X.

The 16th-century Babri mosque, which many Hindus believe was constructed on the site of Lord Ram’s birthplace, was demolished by the kar sevaks on December 6, 1992.

After a protracted legal battle, the Supreme Court in November 2019 ruled in favour of the construction of the temple. It also ordered the allotment of a five-acre plot for the construction of a mosque.