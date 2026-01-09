Viral video of BJP MCD councillor's park inspection sparks 'moral policing' row

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) A BJP MCD councillor from Kondli has triggered a political row after a video showing her reprimanding a young woman and a man during her night inspection of a local park went viral on social media.

The councillor, Munesh Dhedha, according to her close aide, carried out the inspection after residents complained that some youngsters were frequenting the park late at night and allegedly consuming drugs. In the viral clip, she is seen scolding a few youths and questioning them for what she described as inappropriate behaviour.

The opposition termed the councillor's act "moral policing".

While Dhedha was not available for comment, a close aide said the inspection was conducted in response to repeated complaints from locals. "Some boys and girls were found in the park late at night. They were warned and later handed over to their parents," he said.

However, AAP criticised the incident, calling it immoral and unlawful.

AAP MCD councillor Ankush Narang said that if the girl and the boy seen in the video were minors, recording them and circulating the footage without blurring their faces amounted to crime.

"If they were 18 years and above, then no one has any right to interrupt them," Narang said.

Describing the incident as a publicity exercise, Narang said, "This was just a reel stunt to get into the limelight." Backing the councillor, the Delhi BJP said in a statement that public representatives have a duty to prevent drug abuse and protect young people from harmful activities.

"It is the responsibility of councillors, MLAs and MPs to guide the youth and safeguard society," the party said.

Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey Mishra said while municipal councillors and other elected representatives have administrative roles, they also have social responsibilities. Referring to the video, she said Dhedha had conducted a night inspection after receiving complaints about young boys and girls spending long hours in a park.

Mishra said the councillor intervened to stop youths from being drawn into drug abuse, which she described as part of a public representative's social responsibility. She also claimed that the mother of one of the girls reached the spot and said her daughter had been missing for several days, and appreciated the councillor's efforts.

While defending Dhedha's actions, Mishra suggested that if such drives are undertaken in the future, they should be conducted in the presence of both women and men police personnel from the concerned police station. PTI SHB SHB KSS KSS