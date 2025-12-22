Viral video of right-wing group misbehaving with women in South Delhi misleading: Police

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) A video circulating on social media claimed that members of a right-wing group misbehaved with women wearing Santa Claus hats in South Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area, with the police calling it misleading and not reflective of the factual position, an official said on Monday.

The viral clip, shared widely on X, alleged that members of a right-wing group accused the women of religious proselytisation and forced them to leave the area. The incident was reported to have taken place in Amar Colony, he said.

Clarifying the matter, the Delhi Police said the incident, which occurred on December 21, was a "minor and momentary verbal disagreement" between some individuals and did not escalate into any confrontation or law and order issue.

"The matter was amicably resolved on the spot by the individuals involved. There was no escalation of the situation and the local area remained entirely peaceful and normal," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

The police further said no complaint was received in connection with the incident, either through a PCR call or by any individual approaching the local police station. Preliminary verification indicated that the issue was personal and isolated in nature, officials added.

"There is no communal or religious angle to the incident. Any attempt to portray it otherwise is factually incorrect and misleading," the police said in an official clarification. PTI SSJ KSS KSS