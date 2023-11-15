Viral video of Union Minister Tomar's son: Youth Congress protests near ED office, seeks probe

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) India Youth Congress activists on Wednesday held a protest near the ED office in Delhi to demand action from the probe agency after a video purporting to show Union Minister Narendra Tomar's son and a "middleman" talking about several crore rupees went viral.

Tomar's son has termed the video fake.

A video purporting to show Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar and a "middleman" talking about several crore rupees recently became widely circulated on social media, giving the Congress fresh ammunition to target the BJP.

Indian Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas said, "A video of (Union) Minister Tomar's son surfaced on Wednesday in which he is talking about transactions worth crores of rupees with middlemen. The minister's son is making deals worth crores and the ED (Enforcement Directorate), CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and IT (Income Tax) are watching the show." He said the Election Commission should also take suo moto cognisance and initiate action against Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar.

Demanding that the ED register a money-laundering case in the matter, Srinivas also sought a judicial probe by a retired Supreme Court judge.

A section of protesters trying to cross a police barricade during the protest were detained. PTI NIT SZM