Viral video shows assault on Beed youth; don’t hesitate to invoke MCOCA, Ajit Pawar tells cops

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 17 (PTI) A youth was allegedly abducted and brutally assaulted by a group of people in Maharashtra’s Beed district, following which police have arrested seven persons, an official said on Saturday.

A video of the attack, which was carried out in Parali town, went viral on social media, prompting Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to ask the police not to hesitate to invoke the stringent MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) if required.

According to police, one Shivraj Divte was abducted around 4 pm on Friday while he was returning from a religious event. He was taken to the Ratneshwar temple and attacked with sticks and iron rods. A few locals intervened and saved him.

Divte, who suffered injuries and was hospitalised, said, “They were talking among them to make me ‘Santosh Deshmukh Part 2’. The police must take strict action against them.” Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, was abducted and murdered in December last year, triggering a massive uproar. It was alleged that he was killed for opposing an attempt to extort money from a wind energy firm operating in the area.

Walmik Karad, a close aide of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who represents the Parali constituency, was arrested in the extortion case weeks after the murder.

Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat said police have arrested seven persons so far in connection with the assault on Divte, a resident of Limboti village.

Police have registered a case for attempt to murder and rioting. The victim has given the names of ten accused persons, of whom two are minors, the SP said.

“It was a spur-of-the-moment incident. No one should give it a caste colour,” Kanwat told reporters.

Referring to the video of the assault, Deputy CM Pawar told reporters in Pune that he had asked the police to press charges under MCOCA if needed. Pawar is the guardian minister of the Beed district.

“I have seen the viral clip. Six to seven persons have been arrested. I’ve told the police that if any of them has a criminal past, do not hesitate to invoke MCOCA.” Bail under MCOCA is usually not easily granted, and the court must be satisfied that the accused will unlikely commit another offence while on bail.

“We have all seen the kind of assault that was carried out. This is a dangerous tendency that must be crushed completely,” he said.

When asked about the speculation about the merger of his group and NCP (SP) headed by his politically estranged uncle, Sharad Pawar, he said there have been no such discussions.

“If any such meeting takes place, I will inform you first. I will consult with my workers and office-bearers before making any decision.” To a question about the protests against the Purandar airport in Pune district, Pawar said, “There is opposition from farmers and villagers, particularly concerning the village boundaries or their homes. The matter will be resolved.” PTI AW COR NR